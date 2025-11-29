Swiss National Bank Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Varonis Systems worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $33.13 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

