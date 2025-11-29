Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SFBS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

