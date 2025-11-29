Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $268.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $271.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

