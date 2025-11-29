Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 173,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

