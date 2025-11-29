Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Swiss National Bank increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of SentinelOne worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of S. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 21.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 416,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $97,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 573,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,756.16. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.6%

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.