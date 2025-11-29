Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of South Bow worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 251.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Bow by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in South Bow by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,507,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,768 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Bow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in South Bow by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares during the period.

South Bow Trading Up 2.3%

South Bow stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. South Bow Corporation has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $29.19.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

