Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of HR opened at $18.23 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
