Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,000 Shares of RH $RH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RH were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 67.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.69.

RH stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

