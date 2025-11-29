JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $82,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $8,460,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,895 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

