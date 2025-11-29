JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in AECOM $ACM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of AECOM worth $81,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AECOM by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.