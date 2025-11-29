Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

