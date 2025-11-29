JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 190,479 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.02% of Brunswick worth $73,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Brunswick by 243.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.7%

BC opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.