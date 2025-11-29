JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 190,479 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.02% of Brunswick worth $73,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Brunswick by 243.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.7%

BC opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

