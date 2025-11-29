JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,718 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.38% of SPS Commerce worth $71,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.