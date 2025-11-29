JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $70,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

