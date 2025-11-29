Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Viking worth $78,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Viking by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,899 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,828,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,922,000 after purchasing an additional 528,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,501,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,533 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Viking by 2.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,198,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viking by 57.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,038,000 after buying an additional 774,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Viking from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

