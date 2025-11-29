JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,441 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $72,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,873,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,076,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 998,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,832,965. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. The trade was a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

