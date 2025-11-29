Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $6.13

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.07 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. Frontier Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 130.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

