JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.70 Million Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Docusign worth $76,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 37.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Docusign by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Docusign stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,414.44. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,496. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

