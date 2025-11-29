Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $202,000 Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust $CPZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,080,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.