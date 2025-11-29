26,773 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 659.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 114,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 487,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,169 shares of company stock worth $416,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.