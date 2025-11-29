26,773 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 659.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 114,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 487,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
REGENXBIO stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.23.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,169 shares of company stock worth $416,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
