15,617 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

