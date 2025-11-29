iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,022,000 after buying an additional 1,883,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,669,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $143.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

