Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $175,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $428,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $605.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $620.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.12 and a 200-day moving average of $581.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

