GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 8.4% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JEF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

