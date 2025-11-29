The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,779 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.78% of Trade Desk worth $983,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

