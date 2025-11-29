Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $973,122,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,986,618.02. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

