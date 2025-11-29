Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $315.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

