Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 244,633 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $777,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $822,903.30. This trade represents a 48.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Krishnamohan sold 40,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $939,692.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,253.60. The trade was a 64.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.