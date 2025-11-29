Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trimble by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Trimble by 6.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,880.50. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Up 0.2%

Trimble stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.