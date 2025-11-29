LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 648,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 113,769 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $226,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 868,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,878.01. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,551,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.