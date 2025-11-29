Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 640,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 84.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 635,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 450,262 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Baird R W upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.30. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.57% and a negative net margin of 292.50%.The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $78,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,155.52. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $52,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,412.80. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,501 shares of company stock worth $171,305 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

