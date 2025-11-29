Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 58,151 Shares of Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,151 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Novavax worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

