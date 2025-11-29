Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,205 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

