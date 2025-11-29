QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of QCR by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,632 shares in the company, valued at $450,560. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.45 million during the quarter. QCR had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

