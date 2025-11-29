Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,342,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after buying an additional 709,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 736,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

CLB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

