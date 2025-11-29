Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $7,980,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 112.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 998.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 158,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.01%.

In other news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,700.40. This represents a 17.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,328.25. This trade represents a 9.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

