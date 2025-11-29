Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) vs. Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Head to Head Survey

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.74% 12.66% 8.20% Ahold 2.02% 15.88% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 9 0 2.64 Ahold 0 2 0 3 3.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $145.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Ahold.

0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Ahold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.31 $199.76 million $3.45 35.57 Ahold $96.70 billion 0.39 $1.91 billion €2.51 16.49

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Ahold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ahold has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Ahold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

