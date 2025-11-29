Reviewing Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) & ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grifols and ProPhase Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $7.52 billion 0.81 $169.80 million $0.19 46.58 ProPhase Labs $5.06 million 1.90 -$53.36 million ($0.39) -0.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.4% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grifols and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols N/A N/A N/A ProPhase Labs N/A -262.42% -76.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grifols and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 0 4 1 0 2.20 ProPhase Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grifols presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Grifols’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grifols is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Grifols has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grifols beats ProPhase Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment; biological products; manufactures and sells plasma to third parties; and involves in research activities, as well as markets pharmaceutical products for hospital pharmacies. In addition, the company offers Yimmugo PID, an immunology drug; and Yimmugo ITP, a hematology drug. Further, it develops Xembify Pre-filled syringes, FlexBag, and Prolastin vials; Xembify Biweekly dosing, Prolastin-C, Fostamatinib2, and VISTASEAL which are in Phase IV development stage; Xembify, Albumin 20% and 5%, Fibrinogen, Trimodulin, Cytotec pregnancy, and AMBAR-Next in Phase III development stage; and AKST4290 that is in Phase II clinical development. Additionally, it offers recIG, Alpha-1 AT in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, ATIII, GIGA 2339, GIGA564, and OSIG. It has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products and with GIANT; and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

