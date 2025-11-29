Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives $47.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,258,000 after purchasing an additional 990,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,896,000 after buying an additional 503,383 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATMU opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

