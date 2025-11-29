Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

POAHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

POAHY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

