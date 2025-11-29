Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.