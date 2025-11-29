Grindr Inc. $GRND Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grindr by 1,174.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 442,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 407,440 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Grindr by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grindr by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 141,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRND. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $13,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,588,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,493,601.05. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $13,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,733,283 shares in the company, valued at $101,692,671.45. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,878,039 shares of company stock worth $52,674,966. Insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.