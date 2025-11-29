OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.02. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 20.06%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

