Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 96.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,728,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,827.6% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 639,661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 0.6%

Delek US stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $823,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,048.16. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,116,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,107.20. This represents a 53.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,285. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

