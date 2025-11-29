Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY) Financial Review

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lakeland Industries and Digital Ally Inc./NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 1 0 3 1 2.80 Digital Ally Inc./NV 1 0 0 1 2.50

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.58%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Digital Ally Inc./NV.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $191.63 million 0.76 -$18.08 million ($2.74) -5.54 Digital Ally Inc./NV $19.10 million 0.12 -$19.84 million ($3,222.80) 0.00

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Digital Ally Inc./NV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally Inc./NV. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Ally Inc./NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally Inc./NV has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Digital Ally Inc./NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -11.22% -3.07% -2.01% Digital Ally Inc./NV -59.69% -538.11% -38.24%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Digital Ally Inc./NV on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Digital Ally Inc./NV

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.