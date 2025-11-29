Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) & Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Critical Contrast

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Cenntro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 48.68 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.35 Cenntro $31.30 million 0.47 -$44.87 million ($0.51) -0.33

Analyst Recommendations

Cenntro has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenntro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Cenntro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Cenntro -214.49% -43.31% -26.67%

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenntro beats Volcon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

