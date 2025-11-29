Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Harrow, Inc. $HROW

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Harrow Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -166.72 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

