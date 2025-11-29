Winmark Corporation $WINA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Winmark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.69. Winmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $527.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.30.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.20). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 48.84%.The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total value of $430,277.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 649 shares in the company, valued at $327,757.98. This represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.11, for a total transaction of $500,532.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,694.60. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.