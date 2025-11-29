SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $58.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.