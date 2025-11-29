Transcat, Inc. $TRNS Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Transcat worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $111.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

